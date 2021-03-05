Yes you can transfer your domain to any registrar or hosting company once you have purchased it. Since domain transfers are a manual process, it can take up to 48 hours to transfer the domain.

Once you have received access to your account with the domain's current registrar you will be able to move the domain to any registrar of your choosing.

* When a domain is purchased on a payment plan, a registrar-lock is placed on the domain until all payments have been made. This registrar-lock prevents transfers.