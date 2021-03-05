theindianherald.com

This domain is for sale, please make an offer:

There was an error: Please correct .

If you need assistance please call 1-303-893-0552

theindianherald.com

Thank you for your offer. We will reply back within 72 hours.

30-day money
back guarantee

Learn more

Quick delivery of
the domain

Learn more

Safe and secure
shopping

Learn more

Turbocharge your website. Watch our video to learn how.

Other domains you might like:

BizAqua.com$1,595
TvAqua.com$3,195
RedAqua.com$2,595
KeyKeyKey.com$2,095
SnAqua.com$2,895
YKeyKey.com$1,795
AquaRes.com$3,395
AquaWs.com$4,795
HotAqua.com$2,695
AquaDoo.com$3,995
See more...

FAQs

How do I get the domain after the purchase?

Once you purchase the domain we will push it into an account for you at our registrar, NameBright.com, we will then send you an email with your NameBright username and password. In most cases access to the domain will be available within one to two hours of purchase, however access to domains purchased after business hours will be available within the next business day.

Can I transfer my domain to another registrar after I buy it?

Yes you can transfer your domain to any registrar or hosting company once you have purchased it. Since domain transfers are a manual process, it can take up to 48 hours to transfer the domain.

 

Once you have received access to your account with the domain's current registrar you will be able to move the domain to any registrar of your choosing.

 

* When a domain is purchased on a payment plan, a registrar-lock is placed on the domain until all payments have been made. This registrar-lock prevents transfers.

What comes with the domain name?

Nothing else is included with the purchase of the domain name. Our registrar NameBright.com does offer email packages for a yearly fee, however you will need to find hosting and web design services on your own.

Do you offer payment plans?

Yes we offer payment plans for up to 12 months. See details.

How do I keep my personal information private?

If you wish the domain ownership information to be private, add WhoIs Privacy Protection to your domain. This hides your personal information from the general public.

 

To add privacy protection to your domain, do so within your registrar account. NameBright offers WhoIs Privacy Protection for free for the first year, and then for a small fee for subsequent years.

 

Whois information is not updated immediately. It typically takes several hours for Whois data to update, and different registrars are faster than others. Usually your Whois information will be fully updated within two days.

What's the difference between websites and web hosting?

It's easy to think a domain name and a website are the same. While they are related, they are very different things.

 

• A domain name is like the address of your home. It just tells people where to go to find you.
• Websites are the code and content that you provide.
• A web host is a service that provides technology, allowing your website to be seen on the Internet.

See more FAQs

Since 2005, we’ve helped thousands of people get the perfect domain name

R
V
R
N
C
See more testimonials